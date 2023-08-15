Poor Will's Almanack: August 15 - 21, 2023

It's the time, after midnight, when the star cluster, the pleiades, the prophet of winter's Orion, rises up from the east. Now, it is Sumac and Virginia Creeper Reddening Season along the fencerows.

In the woodlots, Wild Plum Season compounds the sweetness of Elderberry Season and Sweet Peach Season.

Deep in the woods, Puffball Mushroom Season commences as Cedar Waxwing and Catbird Migration Season opens.

The height of Tall Bellflower Season softens the mood of the undergrowth with stalks of powder blue. Murmurations of starlings become more common, and long flocks of blackbirds follow the harvest.

AND...late-summer mood shifts often accompany these signs of approaching winter

Observed on not, the shortening day, the scents of aging plants, the slow changes in leaf color, the progress of the floral year, the increase of shrill insect calls and the quieting of the morning birds all these alter the body’s physiology.

Nostalgia often accompanies the steady transformation of the landscape.

Memories proliferate. The mind often travels back through the concentric circles of the years, sorting and ruminating.

And the day’s length, which shortened two hours between June's solstice and today, suddenly sheds an entire additional hour between now and September’s equinox, creating a sudden increase of energy in some people, a sudden melancholy in others.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I'll be back next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, the longer you watch summer, the longer it will stay. Try it. See if that's true.