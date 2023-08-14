© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: August 8 - 14, 2023

By Bill Felker
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
joe pye weed, butterfly, flowers, yellow, pink, beautiful, nature, blossom, outdoors, flower
Pxfuel

Poor Will’s Almanack for the first days of late summer, in the time of the Blackberry Moon, and the Sun in LEO.

As late summer moves into the land, the big green katydids begin to rasp and growl in the night. Katydid — did

They call out the close of the Dog Days, and even though the heat often lingers, the rhythm of the season has shifted, and its tones have been altered:

Colors and sounds and scents all pointing to autumn. Now average temperatures throughout the country start to drop a degree or two every seven days until the middle of September.

After that, they decline about one degree every three days into January.

Migration clucking increases among the robins. Some days, cardinals sing long and loud before sunrise, then go silent.

When katydids call out, cottonwood trees are yellowing. Black walnut foliage is thinning in a foretaste of the great leaf drop that lies ahead.

Violet Joe Pye weed becomes grays like thistledown.

Fruit of the bittersweet turns pale orange as it ripens. Spicebush berries redden.

In thunderstorms of late summer, green acorns fall to the sweet rocket growing back among the budding asters.

This is the time that spiders in the woods weave their final webs and fireflies complete their cycle.

And...autumn’s yellow jackets feast on the fallen apples and plums.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, listen for the big green insects, the katydids to cry out in the dark: katydid-did-did

Tags
Poor Will's Almanack BooksWeather
Stay Connected
Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
See stories by Bill Felker