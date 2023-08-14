Poor Will's Almanack: August 8 - 14, 2023

As late summer moves into the land, the big green katydids begin to rasp and growl in the night. Katydid — did

They call out the close of the Dog Days, and even though the heat often lingers, the rhythm of the season has shifted, and its tones have been altered:

Colors and sounds and scents all pointing to autumn. Now average temperatures throughout the country start to drop a degree or two every seven days until the middle of September.

After that, they decline about one degree every three days into January.

Migration clucking increases among the robins. Some days, cardinals sing long and loud before sunrise, then go silent.

When katydids call out, cottonwood trees are yellowing. Black walnut foliage is thinning in a foretaste of the great leaf drop that lies ahead.

Violet Joe Pye weed becomes grays like thistledown.

Fruit of the bittersweet turns pale orange as it ripens. Spicebush berries redden.

In thunderstorms of late summer, green acorns fall to the sweet rocket growing back among the budding asters.

This is the time that spiders in the woods weave their final webs and fireflies complete their cycle.

And...autumn’s yellow jackets feast on the fallen apples and plums.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, listen for the big green insects, the katydids to cry out in the dark: katydid-did-did