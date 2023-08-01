Poor Will's Almanack: August 1 - 7, 2023

It is the time that wood prickly nettle goes to seed in the bottomlands, the time that wild cherries ripen, and hickory nuts and black walnuts drop into the undergrowth. Blackberries are ready to eat when ragweed blossoms.

And the season’s second-last wave of wildflowers comes into bloom in the open fields; the Joe Pye weed, tall coneflower, clearweed, horseweed, white snakeroot, field thistle and Japanese knotweed.

Golden and purple coneflowers, and red, pink and purple phlox still color gardens. Trumpet vines still creep and curl through the trellises. Ephemeral violet resurrection lilies replace the brighter day lilies.

In the cool shade of the woods, leafcup is the dominant flower, almost the only one in bloom.

In the mornings, cardinals and doves still sing briefly half an hour before dawn. Robins sometimes give long singsong performances throughout the day.

Blue jays still care for their young, whining and flitting through the bushes. Bullfrogs still call in the ponds, But meadowlarks and plovers fly south, leading the first sizeable bird migrations of the year’s second half.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes on the seasons. In the meantime, there is more: listen for katydids to take over the nights.