Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: July 25 - 31, 2023

By Bill Felker
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT
perlenfinder
/
Pixabay

Poor Will’s Almanack in the time of late Deep Summer  the time of the Blackberry Moon and the Sun in Leo.

The noonday stars migrate into the west as Deep Summer wanes, and  the giant Dog Star, Sirius, becomes less aggressive, opening the door just a little to cooler weather ahead.

And the Blackberry Moon grows stronger. And The day's length becomes one to two minutes shorter every 24 hours.

And these forces of sun and moon and stars push the tide of summer as far north as it can go until it starts to slip away back toward the Gulf of Mexico. 

And the countryside and its inhabitants respond. Peaches and plums and blackberries and elderberries ripen. Buckeyes, hickory nuts and black walnuts are fully developed. 

Now, osage fruits are heavy enough to drop in a storm. Windfall apples multiply.

Day lilies disappear from the gardens. Lizard's tail and wood nettle go to seed along the river banks. Parsnip heads, and honewort and sweet Cicely pods are dry enough to crack and open.

And such maturing of the world can influence attitudes and behavior in creatures. 

The growing night has an impact on hormone levels  in many mammals (including people) and when the day's length falls below fourteen hours in the first weeks of August, the retreating flow of the year evokes a significant movement in mating patterns in some animals and can cause A dramatic surges in human emotions.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I'll be back next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, as the land and sky change, watch your own feelings change too.

Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
