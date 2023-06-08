© 2023 WYSO
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: June 6 - 12, 2023

By Bill Felker
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
The strawberries are in full swing here at Chiot’s Run. We’ve been picking them every day, getting a quart or two each time. Strawberries are one of those things that signify the beginning of summer here in Northeast Ohio. You know when the local strawberries are ripe summer is finally here.
Chiot’s Run
/
Flickr

Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack for the third week of Early Summer, in the time of the Strawberry Moon, and the Sun in Gemini.

Sometimes, when I don't watch closely, it seems that spring disappears almost in secret. It's as though the transformation occurs in the middle of the night, and then when I wake up, it's June. The woods have all filled in. The number of leaves and flowers is uncountable. And it is strawberry time. And pie cherries and mulberries are getting ripe.

It is the time of daddy-longleg spiders. in the woods. Field-crickets have started to call. Grasshoppers have hatched, and they spin away as I walk the alley. Fireflies wander to mate in the night. The silver-spotted skipper butterflies and the fold-winged skippers appear in the garden.

They join the cabbage whites and the red admirals and orange polygonia butterflies. Fledglings haunt the undergrowth. Turtles are laying eggs.

And even though all these things are happening in present time around me, it's so easy to forget, and so easy to to look away. And if I DON'T pay attention, then when I DO, well then I wake up in a whole new TIME OF YEAR.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the fourth week of Early Summer. In the meantime, don't look away. Stay in the season around you.

Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
