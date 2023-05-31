Poor Will's Almanack: May 30 - June 5, 2023

When May grows toward June, the green of the maturing leaves darkens.

The mix of chlorophyll changes the color of the foliage and AS the sun moves higher in the sky, its light strikes the earth more directly and dims April's glow.

The eclipse of the land beneath the closing canopy masks the d footprints of spring.

Winter landmarks disappear and Wide vistas close.

New vegetation hides the woodland paths.

Now there is a certain privacy, a forced myopia, and a different dynamic for humans who may feel more vulnerable because of the loss of familiar landmarks.

But a new safety also accompanies. this closing in, a safety that creates security for insects and fledgling birds.

Lightning bug-larvae develop under the protection of long grasses.

Webworms weave nests in the thickening canopy.

With staccato messaging, Adult robins guide their young through the dense understory.

And as the sun grows stronger, the shade of the high trees gives shelter to people AND to other creatures, as well, offers respite from the heat, and fashions A season for retreat, a longed-for privacy and defense in nature.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again with notes for the third week of Early Summer. In the meantime, take advantage of Early Summer's protection. Find your hiding place there.