PoorWill_iTunesLogo.jpg
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: March 21 - 27, 2023

By Bill Felker
Published March 21, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
The flower of Narcissus 'Little Gem’, Dwarf Trumpet Daffodil, is half the size of a large daffodil with the plants only 8-10 inches tall.
Distant Hill Gardens and Nature Trail
/
Flickr
The flower of Narcissus 'Little Gem’, Dwarf Trumpet Daffodil, is half the size of a large daffodil with the plants only 8-10 inches tall.

Poor Will’s Almanack for the sixth and final week of Early Spring, the first week of the Daffodil Moon, the first week of the Sun in Aries.

In the first days of the Daffodil Moon, pollen falls from the on pussy willow catkins, and mosquitos become hungrier. Moths appear at your porch light. The foliage of spiderwort, yarrow, stonecrop, mallow, phlox, columbine, coneflower, waterleaf, snow-on-the-mountain, goldenrod, buttercup, New England aster, Shasta daisy and Queen Anne’s lace has grown up tall enough to promise summer.

Worms rise through the ground to mate as the sun warms the mulch above them and the moon waxes. Willow trees glow yellow green. Mock orange leafs out, pacing the new privet foliage, the lilac, black raspberry, honeysuckle, multiflora rose, clematis and coralberry foliage.

Under the new Daffodil Moon, bleeding hearts get bushy. The early tulips and daffodils bloom. The tree line is gold and orange from flowering maples. Red-winged blackbirds whistle and warble in the swamps, and paired geese trumpet and converse on ponds and rivers. Turkeys gobble in the woods.

And in the last days of the final lunar phase, hepatica, Dutchman’s britches, bloodroot, spring beauty, twinleaf, violet cress, and lesser celandine announce the advent of April.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the first week of middle spring. In the meantime, this is the week to begin your wildflower walks – and to begin to identify them one at a time.

Poor Will's Almanack BooksWeather
Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
