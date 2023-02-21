Poor Will's Almanack: February 21 - 27, 2023

These days, the sun is halfway to equinox. Sunrise is almost an hour earlier than it was in the first week of January. Sunset is an hour later.

Those are the spring-like facts. Sometimes, though, it does not help to know the facts. When I am most eager for spring to arrive, the days are still too short. But when I have finally resigned myself to winter, the sudden realization that the day is lengthening makes me want to hide from all the chores and responsibilities of the new season.

Winter hibernation gives me an excuse to be lazy and to procrastinate. I become a slug. Often I even delay looking at seed catalogs. The gray days and black nights encourage my habit of denial. They help me to waste more time, and I like that. They shred my ambition and convince me that my bucket list only creates stress. I find existential meaning in the wood stove. I lose my way.

Each year, I finally respond to the light. I suddenly realize it is time, and I come out of my cave. I do pretty well for a while....

Then, I get spring fever. Then, I just want to sit and watch birds. I want to sleep, to smell the newly cut grass, (but not to cut it). I want to put things off until tomorrow and to forget the bucket list.

I lose my way again.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the third week of Early Spring. In the meantime, you might as well relax. One way or the other, the fever is going to get you.