Poor Will's Almanack: May 3 - 9, 2022

More and more these days, my spring fever deepens. I don't want to do all the things I have to do. And time is getting away from me. The more that happens, the faster the season seems to go.

In January, the weather and the landscape stretched through weeks of cold and gray.

It didn't really matter what day it was because nothing seemed to change from one day to the next.

Now it's Late Spring, and everything is out of hand. It's time to plant tomatoes and squash and peppers and eggplant. The first radishes and lettuce could be ready to be picked. The peas are pushing up and climbing the strings you've set for them. Asparagus is tall and fat enough to cut.

Along the sidewalks, purple iris, orange poppies, sweet William, bridal wreath spirea and snowball viburnum have blossomed.

The delicate Korean lilacs join the fading standard lilac varieties now, and bright rhododendrons replace the azaleas. Serviceberry trees have small green berries.

Columbine is open on the cliffs. wild golden seal blooms in the woods....

So... it's no wonder you have the fever. Too much is happening. You can't possibly get any work done. Give it up. It's spring.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the third week of late spring. In the meantime, even more is happening: the Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks on the night of May 6 - 7, when you may be able to see up to 30 shooting stars in an hour low in the eastern sky after midnight.