Poor Will's Almanack: April  26 - May 2, 2022

On April 30, the Gilded Goldfinch Moon becomes the Warbler Migration Moon, and the Season of late spring grows sweet and green.

Now, almost all the trees leaf out, and gardeners sow tender garden flowers and vegetables. If their fields are dry enough, farmers put in the corn and soybeans and prepare for the first cut of hay.

During Late Spring and the sun's residence in Taurus, dogwoods open. Bamboo stalks grow tall, and peony buds get as big around as nickels.

Ferns unravel. The six-petaled white star of Bethlehem and the four-petaled pink and purple sweet rockets spread throughout the pastures.

Lilies of the valley have their bells, and Rhubarb pies are growing everywhere as the first strawberry comes into flower. Virginia creepers get their new shiny leaves, and azaleas brighten.

Bluebells, toad trilliums, bellwort, meadow rue, columbine, large-flowered trillium and jack-in-the-pulpit still blossom in average years. Wild phlox, wild geranium and wild ginger are budding or opening.

Birders scout the woods for sandpipers and thrushes and the great May migration of warblers. Hummingbirds arrive these first days of Late Spring, gracing feeders throughout the eastern half of the country. The first crickets of the year may sing in a field near your house.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the first second of late spring. In the meantime, make sugar water and set out your hummingbird feeders.