Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: April  12 - 18, 2022

Published April 12, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
Clouds in water, taken early morning along the Ohio river in Derby, Indiana
Cathy
/
Flickr All Creative Commons

Poor Will’s Almanack for the third Week of Middle Spring, the third week of the Gilded Goldfinch Moon, the fourth week of the sun in Aries.

This week, in spite of all the stress from war and taxes, one still may ride the Gilded Goldfinch Moon as it rises in the evening and waxes through the night, sets in the morning and becomes full on April 16 and then ebbs slowly toward May.

The night brings up to 20 shooting stars an hour from the Lyrid meteor shower starting April 16, overhead in the eastern sky after midnight. And if you are too lazy or indifferent to get up to see the Lyrid meteors, you can imagine them lighting up the sky as you lie in bed.

Early in the morning you can watch for planets or pretend to watch for them.

Saturn, in Capricorn, is the earliest of the morning stars this month, preceding Venus and Mars, which have both moved retrograde into Aquarius, and which remain the two prominent morning stars before dawn.

Then there is the sun. By April 1, the sun reaches a declination of four degrees, 52 minutes, almost 60 percent of the way to summer. The meager inventories of change that characterize equinox now quickly fill with new details each day. The floral and faunal fragments of the season multiply, literally filling in the space of the earth with tangible, visible clockwork.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the fourth week of middle spring. In the meantime, all you really need to do is ride the moon and planets, the stars and the sun. If you work at it some, you don't even have to use your imagination.

Poor Will's Almanack BooksWeather
Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
