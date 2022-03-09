© 2022 WYSO
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: March 8 - March 14, 2022

Published March 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
Black-capped Chickadee
Under the same moon...
Flickr Creative Commons

Poor Will’s Almanack for the Third Week of Early Spring, the second week of the Black-Capped Chickadee Moon, the third week of the sun in moist Pisces .

Always spring is the sum of its parts, and I name a few parts of Early Spring here. There are thousands more.

By this point in this year's Early Spring, the first red-winged blackbirds have come to the wetlands.

The morning symphony of cardinals, titmice, blue birds, nuthatches, mourning doves and song sparrows has already begun. Owls hatch and woodcocks spin in their courtship spirals. Goldfinches begin to get their golden summer plumage.

Geese have paired up, and this week the robin chorus, the most passionate mating chant of the season, begins at first light.

The white snowdrops and yellow aconites are in bloom. Pussy willows crack wide open. Daffodil and blue scilla time begins. Silver maples bloom and sap flow slows. The rare snow trillium blossoms in the bottomlands.

By the time spring equinox occurs on March 20, mosquitoes bite, flies hatch, and then the first cabbage white butterflies come to visit the cabbages. Mourning cloak butterflies appear in gardens.

Skunk cabbage sends out its first leaves.

And then right at the end of Early Spring, around the end of March, the great Middle Spring wildflower bloom unfolds, filling the woodlands and wetlands with color and hope.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the fourth week of early spring. In the meantime, if you get out of bed at first light, go listen for the romantic robin chorus.

Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
