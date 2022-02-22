Poor Will’s Almanack: February 22 - 28, 2022

As the day lengthens and late winter draws to a close, the brighter afternoons give impetus to Groundhog, Opossum, Raccoon and Beaver Mating Seasons throughout the Midwest.

It's already azalea and daffodil season in the Deep South. In Arkansas, Rhubarb Leafing Season coincides with Henbit Blooming Season in central Kentucky. Throughout the Northeast, people are getting ready for Maple Sap Running Season.

The pollen season, which ended with early winter, now starts up again along the Gulf of Mexico with the blooming of mountain cedar, bald cypress, American elm, red maple and white poplars. And as February thaws bring moisture from the Gulf, they also bring the pollen from all the states between Louisiana and Canada.

Riding the warming winds, the migration seasons of meadowlarks, eagles, killdeer, horned larks, red-winged blackbirds and ducks accelerate the appearance of spring as Walleye Spawning Season gradually unfolds in the warming waters of the Great Lakes.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the second full week of early spring. In the meantime, this time of year brings all sorts of seasons, maybe snowdrop season or crocus season in a nearby yard. Find just one and watch it unfold.