PoorWill_iTunesLogo.jpg
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: February 1 - 7, 2021

Published February 1, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST
Backlit snow dusters.
Christian Collins
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Poor Will’s Almanack for the second week of late winter, the first week of the Mourning Dove Moon, the third week of the sun in Aquarius.

Between the end of January and the last day of February, the day's length increases by more than an hour along the 40th Parallel, and backyard natural history shows the growing power of the Sun.

Following the steady changes in the tilt of the Earth, patterns and precedents from previous years make promises for the fledgling seasons

Almost every year, Skunk Mating Season begins in the Groundhog Day Thaw. Salamander Breeding Season opens in the first mild rains, and bobbing blue jays announce Blue Jay Courting Season. Doves called occasionally throughout December and January; now the Dove Calling Season swells and augments the predawn songs of cardinals and titmice. Sometimes flocks of robins arrive to eat the winter berries.

Along the Gulf of Mexico, Violet, Wintersweet, Winter Honeysuckle, Lenten Rose, Strawberry and Jasmine Blooming Seasons are beginning. In northern Mexico, Monarch Butterfly Migration Season moves the monarchs toward the Texas border, bringing them to the Ohio Valley in middle summer.

Now Firefly Season starts in southern Florida as Northern turkeys come together for Turkey Flocking Season and deer move into herds for Deer Herd Season, prelude to birthing time.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will's Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with notes for the third week of Late Winter. In the meantime, you won't see the fireflies unless you spend time in the South. But your chances of hearing doves ... pretty good.

Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
