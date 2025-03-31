© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Stealing Time' by Tilia Klebenov Jacobs and Norman Birnbach

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:44 PM EDT
Contributed

An interview with Tilia Klebenov Jacobs.

One very cool aspect about books is that they can take you back in to
the past, forward in to the future, or keep you right here inside the
moments we are living right now. I absolutely loved this time travel
novel. I hope that you do, too.

