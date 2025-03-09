Book Nook: 'Hang on St. Christopher' by Adrian McKinty

In 2016 I did my first interview with Adrian McKinty. It wasn't easy to

arrange. Here's what I wrote at the time:

"Adrian McKinty is my favorite Irish crime writer. I have wanted to

interview him for years. This interview took a long time to happen.

Years, actually. McKinty is the author of a series that is set in

Northern Ireland during the period known as The Troubles.

During this interview the author explains how difficult it was to write

these books. He had been discouraged in doing so because people kept

telling him that nobody wanted to read about that dark period or

remember it. But McKinty persevered. I'm so glad that he did."

Adrian is back with yet another Sean Duffy. Is this the best one yet? I

think so. And if you listen in to our latest conversation you'll find

out he agrees with me. It is the best. Will it be the last one? Perhaps.

Or maybe not. I seem to recall seeing a title for the next one? I think

it is supposed to be called "The Ghosts Of Saturday Night" but Adrian

didn't say anything about it? Now where did I see that? Was it

Wikipedia? Well, that explains it.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.