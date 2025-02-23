Best of the Book Nook: 'Fierce Invalids Home From Hot Climates' by Tom Robbins

(Original interview recorded in 2001)

The novelist Tom Robbins died on February 9th. He made one appearance on

the program and it almost did not occur. When I described him as the

late Tom Robbins I really meant that 24 years ago when he was still very

much alive he arrived quite late for our live interview. He was supposed

to arrive at WYSO by two o'clock. He finally showed up at 2:30. Which

made for a rather brief interview. According to his obituary in the New

York Times, he didn't do many interviews. I have to think he wasn't that

excited about doing one with me?

Well, it was worth the wait. On that steamy summer afternoon we had a

lovely chat.