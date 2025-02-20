© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Chain Reaction' by James Byrne

By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:36 PM EST
a book called chain reaction with a photo of a light streak from a car passing by
Contributed

Dez Limerick is our protagonist in this series by James Byrne. Dez is
short for Desmond, he is a Brit, and also retired military. He's very
mysterious. His military record is obscure. He clearly was involved in
clandestine activities. Now he's enjoying retirement and doing things he
really likes, like playing music. He's on his way to play a gig when he
encounters some really bad guys. Suddenly we encounter Dez Limerick, man
of action.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

