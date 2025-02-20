Book Nook: 'Chain Reaction' by James Byrne

Dez Limerick is our protagonist in this series by James Byrne. Dez is

short for Desmond, he is a Brit, and also retired military. He's very

mysterious. His military record is obscure. He clearly was involved in

clandestine activities. Now he's enjoying retirement and doing things he

really likes, like playing music. He's on his way to play a gig when he

encounters some really bad guys. Suddenly we encounter Dez Limerick, man

of action.

