Book Nook: 'Chain Reaction' by James Byrne
Dez Limerick is our protagonist in this series by James Byrne. Dez is
short for Desmond, he is a Brit, and also retired military. He's very
mysterious. His military record is obscure. He clearly was involved in
clandestine activities. Now he's enjoying retirement and doing things he
really likes, like playing music. He's on his way to play a gig when he
encounters some really bad guys. Suddenly we encounter Dez Limerick, man
of action.
