Book Nook: 'This World and the Next' by Dave Essinger
Some fiction feels so real is is astonishing. This book is like that. It
took a long time for this project to come together and by the time it
was completed it almost felt like it could have been tracking real
events. This story drew me right in. I loved the concept. When the world
seems to be spinning out of control some of us burrow into books to
escape the reality around us. When you tunnel in to this one you might
discover that it was actually bringing you right back to where you
began.
The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.