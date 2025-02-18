© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'This World and the Next' by Dave Essinger

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 18, 2025 at 2:19 PM EST
a book cover of a red plane flying over a black and white image of a town
Contributed

Some fiction feels so real is is astonishing. This book is like that. It
took a long time for this project to come together and by the time it
was completed it almost felt like it could have been tracking real
events. This story drew me right in. I loved the concept. When the world
seems to be spinning out of control some of us burrow into books to
escape the reality around us. When you tunnel in to this one you might
discover that it was actually bringing you right back to where you
began.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
