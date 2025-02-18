Book Nook: 'This World and the Next' by Dave Essinger

Some fiction feels so real is is astonishing. This book is like that. It

took a long time for this project to come together and by the time it

was completed it almost felt like it could have been tracking real

events. This story drew me right in. I loved the concept. When the world

seems to be spinning out of control some of us burrow into books to

escape the reality around us. When you tunnel in to this one you might

discover that it was actually bringing you right back to where you

began.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.