Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'It Must Have Been Moonglow: Reflections on the First Years of Widowhood' by Phyllis Greene

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 18, 2025 at 2:14 PM EST
a picture of a book cover called moonglow
Contributed

(Original recording made in 2001)

Phyllis Greene was 81 years old when we did this radio show together.
Greene lived in Columbus and this memoir was getting a lot of attention.
She had just appeared as a guest on The Today Show. Her good humor was a
delight. Her memories were poignant. And her insights are timeless.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
