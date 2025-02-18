Best of the Book Nook: 'It Must Have Been Moonglow: Reflections on the First Years of Widowhood' by Phyllis Greene
(Original recording made in 2001)
Phyllis Greene was 81 years old when we did this radio show together.
Greene lived in Columbus and this memoir was getting a lot of attention.
She had just appeared as a guest on The Today Show. Her good humor was a
delight. Her memories were poignant. And her insights are timeless.
