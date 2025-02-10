© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Island Boyz' by Graham Salisbury

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 10, 2025 at 7:04 AM EST
Contributed

Middle school boys can be reluctant readers. In 2002 I did my only
interview with Graham Salisbury, a writer who aspired to turn some of
those reluctant readers into more avid ones.

Bonus segment:

Shane Fontayne "What Nature Intended"

Contributed

original recording made in 2003)

We had a bit of extra time to fill so I dusted off my 2003 interview
with the guitarist Shane Fontayne. He played some of his music for us
that day. If you have never heard of him you might be surprised to learn
about his musical background.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas