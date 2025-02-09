© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Big Empty' by Robert Crais

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 9, 2025 at 6:57 AM EST
Contributed

I go way back with Robert Crais. I have been interviewing him regularly
for 30 years. Bob is truly one of the masters of the crime fiction genre
and his Elvis Cole series is on the verge of becoming legendary. This
new book, "The Big Empty," won't be tarnishing his reputation. I think
it is one of his best books ever. Elvis Cole is cool, and so is his cat.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
