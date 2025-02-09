Book Nook: 'The Big Empty' by Robert Crais
I go way back with Robert Crais. I have been interviewing him regularly
for 30 years. Bob is truly one of the masters of the crime fiction genre
and his Elvis Cole series is on the verge of becoming legendary. This
new book, "The Big Empty," won't be tarnishing his reputation. I think
it is one of his best books ever. Elvis Cole is cool, and so is his cat.
