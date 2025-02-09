Book Nook: 'The Big Empty' by Robert Crais

I go way back with Robert Crais. I have been interviewing him regularly

for 30 years. Bob is truly one of the masters of the crime fiction genre

and his Elvis Cole series is on the verge of becoming legendary. This

new book, "The Big Empty," won't be tarnishing his reputation. I think

it is one of his best books ever. Elvis Cole is cool, and so is his cat.

