Book Nook: 'Pro Bono' by Thomas Perry
Thomas Perry has had a long career writing novels that never seem
formulaic ands always surprise. His latest, "Pro Bono," is thoroughly
entertaining and is a masterpiece of design. His protagonist in this
one, a young attorney, might be the most likable lawyer in fiction.
I'm not going to say any more. Suffice it to say I doubt you'll be
disappointed if you invest your precious time in reading this book. I
did not want it to end.
