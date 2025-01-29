Book Nook: 'Pro Bono' by Thomas Perry

Thomas Perry has had a long career writing novels that never seem

formulaic ands always surprise. His latest, "Pro Bono," is thoroughly

entertaining and is a masterpiece of design. His protagonist in this

one, a young attorney, might be the most likable lawyer in fiction.

I'm not going to say any more. Suffice it to say I doubt you'll be

disappointed if you invest your precious time in reading this book. I

did not want it to end.

