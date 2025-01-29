© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Pro Bono' by Thomas Perry

By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published January 29, 2025 at 7:53 AM EST
abook cover called "pro bono" with a picture of a blue mountain in the dark
Contributed

Thomas Perry has had a long career writing novels that never seem
formulaic ands always surprise. His latest, "Pro Bono," is thoroughly
entertaining and is a masterpiece of design. His protagonist in this
one, a young attorney, might be the most likable lawyer in fiction.

I'm not going to say any more. Suffice it to say I doubt you'll be
disappointed if you invest your precious time in reading this book. I
did not want it to end.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
