Best of the Book Nook: 'Ghost Radio' by Dick Lourie

(original recording made in 1999)

Dick Lourie is a poet and a political activist. His poetry addresses

pertinent issues-he has an expressive power that can range from amusing

to astonishing. Some listeners might even be shocked by the words he

utters. He wants to evoke reactions, and he surely does. During this

interview he recited a poem he has written about racist names for

sports teams.

He specifically referred to the Cleveland Indians (they

finally changed that name), and the Atlanta Braves (they have not). The

way he chose to render this particular poem could have freaked out

listeners who were just tuning in and lacking any context for what he

was viciously exemplifying. He was making a point, one that still stings

today. 26 years ago his visit to the program caused a mild sensation. I

daresay that even after 26 years have elapsed his poems still sound as

sharp as sabers slashing at hypocrisy. I really enjoyed this conversation.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.