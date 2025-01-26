© 2025 WYSO
Best of the Book Nook: 'Ghost Radio' by Dick Lourie

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 26, 2025 at 2:39 PM EST
a picture of a book cover called ghost poems with a drawing of a house
(original recording made in 1999)

Dick Lourie is a poet and a political activist. His poetry addresses
pertinent issues-he has an expressive power that can range from amusing
to astonishing. Some listeners might even be shocked by the words he
utters. He wants to evoke reactions, and he surely does. During this
interview he recited a poem he has written about racist names for
sports teams.

He specifically referred to the Cleveland Indians (they
finally changed that name), and the Atlanta Braves (they have not). The
way he chose to render this particular poem could have freaked out
listeners who were just tuning in and lacking any context for what he
was viciously exemplifying. He was making a point, one that still stings
today. 26 years ago his visit to the program caused a mild sensation. I
daresay that even after 26 years have elapsed his poems still sound as
sharp as sabers slashing at hypocrisy. I really enjoyed this conversation.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
