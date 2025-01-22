Best of the Book Nook: 'Mother Tongue' by Demetria Martinez
(original recording made in 1996)
In my only interview with the poet Demetria Martinez we talked about how
what she began writing as a poem transformed itself into a novel. She
wanted to talk about the love story in this book and how it has
spiritual themes. I wanted to talk about immigration at our southern
border and the politics that was inflaming that issue almost 30 years
ago. We talked about all of those things that day back in 1996.
Bonus segment: Don Conoscenti performed selections from his album "Paradox of Grace"
(original recording made in 2002)
We had some extra time on the program so I dusted off an interview I did
with a musician named Don Conoscenti. I edited out most of our
conversation from 23 years ago to focus instead on the music he
performed for our audience that day. When I interviewed Demetria
Martinez in 1996 she was living in Arizona. When I talked to Don
Conoscenti in 2002 he was living in Colorado. When we were putting this
show together I looked to see what they are doing these days. According
to what I found on-line they both now reside in New Mexico.