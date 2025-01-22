Best of the Book Nook: 'Mother Tongue' by Demetria Martinez

(original recording made in 1996)

In my only interview with the poet Demetria Martinez we talked about how

what she began writing as a poem transformed itself into a novel. She

wanted to talk about the love story in this book and how it has

spiritual themes. I wanted to talk about immigration at our southern

border and the politics that was inflaming that issue almost 30 years

ago. We talked about all of those things that day back in 1996.

Bonus segment: Don Conoscenti performed selections from his album "Paradox of Grace"

(original recording made in 2002)

We had some extra time on the program so I dusted off an interview I did

with a musician named Don Conoscenti. I edited out most of our

conversation from 23 years ago to focus instead on the music he

performed for our audience that day. When I interviewed Demetria

Martinez in 1996 she was living in Arizona. When I talked to Don

Conoscenti in 2002 he was living in Colorado. When we were putting this

show together I looked to see what they are doing these days. According

to what I found on-line they both now reside in New Mexico.

