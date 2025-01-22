© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Mother Tongue' by Demetria Martinez

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 22, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
a book cover for a poetry book
Contributed

(original recording made in 1996)

In my only interview with the poet Demetria Martinez we talked about how
what she began writing as a poem transformed itself into a novel. She
wanted to talk about the love story in this book and how it has
spiritual themes. I wanted to talk about immigration at our southern
border and the politics that was inflaming that issue almost 30 years
ago. We talked about all of those things that day back in 1996.

Bonus segment: Don Conoscenti performed selections from his album "Paradox of Grace"

(original recording made in 2002)

We had some extra time on the program so I dusted off an interview I did
with a musician named Don Conoscenti. I edited out most of our
conversation from 23 years ago to focus instead on the music he
performed for our audience that day. When I interviewed Demetria
Martinez in 1996 she was living in Arizona. When I talked to Don
Conoscenti in 2002 he was living in Colorado. When we were putting this
show together I looked to see what they are doing these days. According
to what I found on-line they both now reside in New Mexico.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas