Best of the Book Nook: 'The Mistress of Spices' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

(Original recording from 1997)

One of the great pleasures of talking to writers can occur when I

interview a novelist about that first novel and then that writer goes on

to have a stellar career. It happened again in 1997 when I spoke to

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni about "The Mistress of Spices." We had a

lovely conversation that day and she returned to the program a few years

later to talk about her second novel. At that point she was well on her

way. Today she has built up a substantial body of work and also an avid

readership. I am so delighted for her.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.