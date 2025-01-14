© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'The Mistress of Spices' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 14, 2025 at 2:09 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

(Original recording from 1997)

One of the great pleasures of talking to writers can occur when I
interview a novelist about that first novel and then that writer goes on
to have a stellar career. It happened again in 1997 when I spoke to
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni about "The Mistress of Spices." We had a
lovely conversation that day and she returned to the program a few years
later to talk about her second novel. At that point she was well on her
way. Today she has built up a substantial body of work and also an avid
readership. I am so delighted for her.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas