Best of the Book Nook: 'The Mistress of Spices' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
(Original recording from 1997)
One of the great pleasures of talking to writers can occur when I
interview a novelist about that first novel and then that writer goes on
to have a stellar career. It happened again in 1997 when I spoke to
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni about "The Mistress of Spices." We had a
lovely conversation that day and she returned to the program a few years
later to talk about her second novel. At that point she was well on her
way. Today she has built up a substantial body of work and also an avid
readership. I am so delighted for her.
The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.