Best of the Book Nook: 'My War: A Love Story in Letters and Drawings' by Tracy Sugarman

(original recording made in 2000)

Over the years I have interviewed a number of military veterans. That generation that lived through WWII is almost gone now. Tracy Sugarman took part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy. He was an officer on one of

the landing craft that day. After the war he went on to a distinguished career as an illustrator. During the war he drew pictures of what he observed and sent them back to his wife. He assumed those images had been lost. But they weren't. Their discovery provided the inspiration for this book.

