© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'My War: A Love Story in Letters and Drawings' by Tracy Sugarman

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 11, 2025 at 7:09 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
a book cover with a letter and a title "my war"
Contributed

(original recording made in 2000)

Over the years I have interviewed a number of military veterans. That generation that lived through WWII is almost gone now. Tracy Sugarman took part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy. He was an officer on one of
the landing craft that day. After the war he went on to a distinguished career as an illustrator. During the war he drew pictures of what he observed and sent them back to his wife. He assumed those images had been lost. But they weren't. Their discovery provided the inspiration for this book.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas