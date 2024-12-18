The Best of the Book Nook: 'Demon in My View' by Amelia Atwater-Rhodes

(Original recording made in 2000)

Twenty-four years ago Amelia Atwater-Rhodes came through our area on a book tour. This writer had just published "Demon in My View." It was her second published book. She was writing fantasy novels for young adult readers populated by vampires and witches. On the day that she appeared as my guest on the radio Amelia Atwater-Rhodes was a junior in high school. I cannot recall interviewing anybody younger than that over the 30 years that I have been talking to writers about their work. The author turned 40 this year.

