Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Demon in My View' by Amelia Atwater-Rhodes

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 18, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST
a book cover with a picture of a man folding his hands
Contributed

Revisiting an interview with my youngest guest ever.

(Original recording made in 2000)

Twenty-four years ago Amelia Atwater-Rhodes came through our area on a book tour. This writer had just published "Demon in My View." It was her second published book. She was writing fantasy novels for young adult readers populated by vampires and witches. On the day that she appeared as my guest on the radio Amelia Atwater-Rhodes was a junior in high school. I cannot recall interviewing anybody younger than that over the 30 years that I have been talking to writers about their work. The author turned 40 this year.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas