Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Brassroots Democracy: Maroon Ecologies and the Jazz Commons' by Benjamin Barson

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 16, 2024 at 2:37 PM EST
a book cover with the title "brassroots democracy" with a painting with abstract hands and farms and other imagery of new orleans
Contributed

Benjamin Barson takes us for a deep dive into the history of the brass bands of early 19th century New Orleans and the culture which gave birth to them. While I would not describe this book as an easy read, it is definitely worth your time if you do choose to explore it.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
