Book Nook: 'Brassroots Democracy: Maroon Ecologies and the Jazz Commons' by Benjamin Barson

Benjamin Barson takes us for a deep dive into the history of the brass bands of early 19th century New Orleans and the culture which gave birth to them. While I would not describe this book as an easy read, it is definitely worth your time if you do choose to explore it.

