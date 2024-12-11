© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Trouble Island' by Sharon Short

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST
a book cover that shows an ocean
Contribited

Sharon Short made her first appearance on the program in 2013. Sharon Short made her second appearance on the show this month. The woman we know as Sharon Short has actually been in the Book Nook six times. Now how is that? Well, authors will publish books under pen names. Sharon Short adopted the pen name of "Jess Montgomery" and after her first visit to the show she published four books in her Kinship series of historical mysteries under that pen name. We did interviews for every one of those novels.

And now she is back, as Sharon Short again, with a stand-alone historical mystery, "Trouble Island." Set on a Lake Erie island in the early 1930s, this is a story of intrigue, of isolation, and of murder, with more to come. Murders, that is.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
