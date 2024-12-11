Book Nook: 'Trouble Island' by Sharon Short

Sharon Short made her first appearance on the program in 2013. Sharon Short made her second appearance on the show this month. The woman we know as Sharon Short has actually been in the Book Nook six times. Now how is that? Well, authors will publish books under pen names. Sharon Short adopted the pen name of "Jess Montgomery" and after her first visit to the show she published four books in her Kinship series of historical mysteries under that pen name. We did interviews for every one of those novels.

And now she is back, as Sharon Short again, with a stand-alone historical mystery, "Trouble Island." Set on a Lake Erie island in the early 1930s, this is a story of intrigue, of isolation, and of murder, with more to come. Murders, that is.

