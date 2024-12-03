© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Core Samples-A Climate Scientist's Experiments in Politics and Motherhood' by Anna Farro Henderson

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:46 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
a book called "core samples"
Contributed

Last weekend I was at a housewarming and it was crowded. I was a hiding out by the desserts when a fellow I often see in the grocery store approached me. We chatted. Then he asked me: "do people ever suggest books to you?"

I had to laugh. Then I replied: yes they do, all day, every day. And that is a good thing. I'm glad when people share their engagements with books although it can get somewhat overwhelming at times. And I do cover some of the books that people suggest to me.

Like this one. This new essay collection by Anna Farro Henderson is a gem. Her prose is gorgeous. These essays make me think. And I learned so much. Thanks for this suggestion and thank you, Anna, for this wonderful read.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
