Book Nook: 'Core Samples-A Climate Scientist's Experiments in Politics and Motherhood' by Anna Farro Henderson

Last weekend I was at a housewarming and it was crowded. I was a hiding out by the desserts when a fellow I often see in the grocery store approached me. We chatted. Then he asked me: "do people ever suggest books to you?"

I had to laugh. Then I replied: yes they do, all day, every day. And that is a good thing. I'm glad when people share their engagements with books although it can get somewhat overwhelming at times. And I do cover some of the books that people suggest to me.

Like this one. This new essay collection by Anna Farro Henderson is a gem. Her prose is gorgeous. These essays make me think. And I learned so much. Thanks for this suggestion and thank you, Anna, for this wonderful read.

