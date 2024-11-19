© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Songs Inspired by Witness' by March to August, 'Witness' by Karen Hesse

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:42 AM EST
a book cover called "witness"
We did something a bit different with this program. In 2003 Karen Hesse published a book for middle school readers called "Witness." This powerful story is told in prose poems from the alternating viewpoints of the inhabitants of a small town in Vermont. This was a century ago and the Ku Klux Klan had just come to town. They began a campaign of
harassment against the few residents who were Catholic or Jewish or Black.

This story provided the inspiration for an album of music performed by the group March to August. In this interview with their songwriter and vocalist Derrick Mears we explored the themes in this book and how they were translated into this musical expression.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Derrick Mears

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
