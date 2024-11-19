Book Nook: 'Songs Inspired by Witness' by March to August, 'Witness' by Karen Hesse

We did something a bit different with this program. In 2003 Karen Hesse published a book for middle school readers called "Witness." This powerful story is told in prose poems from the alternating viewpoints of the inhabitants of a small town in Vermont. This was a century ago and the Ku Klux Klan had just come to town. They began a campaign of

harassment against the few residents who were Catholic or Jewish or Black.

This story provided the inspiration for an album of music performed by the group March to August. In this interview with their songwriter and vocalist Derrick Mears we explored the themes in this book and how they were translated into this musical expression.

