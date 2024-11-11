Best of the Book Book: 'Enough About You' by Mimi E. Gotist

This book was meant as a joke. I think? In 2003 I did a phone interview

with an author who claimed to be a best-selling author who had just

written a self-help guide for narcissists under the pen name "Mimi E.

Gotist." All these years later I still have not been able to determine

who this person actually is and whether she was truly a best-selling

author.

What was all in good fun 21 years ago now seems slightly more sinister.

Why would we need to understand how a narcissist thinks? Well, it was

helpful 21 years ago and it is probably even more useful now.

We had a good time together on the radio that day. I hope you enjoy this

look back at our future.

