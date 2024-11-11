© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Pandemonium Logs: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 2020–2022' by Ben Miller

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 11, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST
a book cover showing words and higlighted notes called "pandemonium logs"
Contributed

Ben Miller's latest book takes us back through time, not very far, but it still seems like a million years ago. Do we really want to remember that dark period of our recent history when thousands of us perished and nurses were writing the notation "SOB" on the charts of patients? We learn in this new book that SOB was short, literally short, for shortness of breath. I learned a lot from this book. I already knew that Miller has a gift for describing tragedies in stunning and beautiful ways. In "Pandemonium Logs" we experience what it was like to be in the COVID trenches, remote, on-line trenches, but trenches nevertheless.

'Tis a beautiful thing. Not the virus, this book.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
