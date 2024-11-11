Book Nook: 'Pandemonium Logs: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 2020–2022' by Ben Miller

Ben Miller's latest book takes us back through time, not very far, but it still seems like a million years ago. Do we really want to remember that dark period of our recent history when thousands of us perished and nurses were writing the notation "SOB" on the charts of patients? We learn in this new book that SOB was short, literally short, for shortness of breath. I learned a lot from this book. I already knew that Miller has a gift for describing tragedies in stunning and beautiful ways. In "Pandemonium Logs" we experience what it was like to be in the COVID trenches, remote, on-line trenches, but trenches nevertheless.

'Tis a beautiful thing. Not the virus, this book.

