The Best of the Book Nook: Looking back at 30 years of author interviews
In October 1994, I interviewed an author on the radio. It was the
first time I had ever done that. Back then WYSO, was still located in the
Antioch College Student Union. That now decrepit structure is slated to
be demolished soon.
The author was the late Anne McCaffrey. She was famous. I was not aware of it at the time. I think she noticed because I failed to express an appropriate amount of awe to be speaking with her on the phone that day.
All these years later I'm still talking to authors about their work. It
is something that I love doing and am convinced there are lots of people
who enjoy eavesdropping on these radio conversations.
"Playing On All the Keys: The Life of Walter F. Anderson" by Joan Horn
(original recording made in 2008)
For this program I took some little sips from the middle period of the
show, 2008 and 2009, to be precise. For the first segment I revisited a
program I did with Joan Horn. We talked about her only book. Joan Horn
lived in Yellow Springs for many years and was much loved and respected.
She died recently.
"Abraham Lincoln" by George McGovern
(original recording made in 2009)
The next two segments of the program take us back to my first interview
with the long-time legislator and former presidential candidate George
McGovern. He had just published his biography of Abe Lincoln. In 1972 he
was the Democratic candidate and was soundly defeated by Richard M.
Nixon who was running for re-election. If you know your history you'll
possibly recall that shortly before Nixon won his second term a group of
what were described as "second rate burglars" were apprehended while
trying to install eavesdropping devices on telephones at Democratic
headquarters in Washington. Nixon denied knowing anything about the
activities of those "Watergate plumbers" and went on to engage in a
massive coverup. By the time it was over Nixon had resigned and left the
White House in shame while many of his key aides served prison terms for
their involvement in the scandal. The late Jimmy Breslin (who made one
appearance in the Book Nook), once described Nixon as a man who
"believed in nothing." Nixon thought he was above the law. Does this
sound familiar?
I was intrigued by Dick Nixon. I consider him to be the most fascinating
American political figure of the last century. I collect material
related to Nixon. I call it Nixonia. To be able to add this interview to
my collection, with the man he defeated for the presidency, was truly
one of the most significant accomplishments for me. That's why I decided
to revisit this interview. It is an important piece of history, to hear
McGovern discussing Nixon in his own words. And at the end of that
discussion I rewarded my guest with an anecdote that gave him a hearty
chuckle. This conversation was one of my greatest radio thrills.
