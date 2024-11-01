The Best of the Book Nook: Looking back at 30 years of author interviews

In October 1994, I interviewed an author on the radio. It was the

first time I had ever done that. Back then WYSO, was still located in the

Antioch College Student Union. That now decrepit structure is slated to

be demolished soon.

The author was the late Anne McCaffrey. She was famous. I was not aware of it at the time. I think she noticed because I failed to express an appropriate amount of awe to be speaking with her on the phone that day.

All these years later I'm still talking to authors about their work. It

is something that I love doing and am convinced there are lots of people

who enjoy eavesdropping on these radio conversations.

"Playing On All the Keys: The Life of Walter F. Anderson" by Joan Horn

(original recording made in 2008)

For this program I took some little sips from the middle period of the

show, 2008 and 2009, to be precise. For the first segment I revisited a

program I did with Joan Horn. We talked about her only book. Joan Horn

lived in Yellow Springs for many years and was much loved and respected.

She died recently.

"Abraham Lincoln" by George McGovern

(original recording made in 2009)

The next two segments of the program take us back to my first interview

with the long-time legislator and former presidential candidate George

McGovern. He had just published his biography of Abe Lincoln. In 1972 he

was the Democratic candidate and was soundly defeated by Richard M.

Nixon who was running for re-election. If you know your history you'll

possibly recall that shortly before Nixon won his second term a group of

what were described as "second rate burglars" were apprehended while

trying to install eavesdropping devices on telephones at Democratic

headquarters in Washington. Nixon denied knowing anything about the

activities of those "Watergate plumbers" and went on to engage in a

massive coverup. By the time it was over Nixon had resigned and left the

White House in shame while many of his key aides served prison terms for

their involvement in the scandal. The late Jimmy Breslin (who made one

appearance in the Book Nook), once described Nixon as a man who

"believed in nothing." Nixon thought he was above the law. Does this

sound familiar?

I was intrigued by Dick Nixon. I consider him to be the most fascinating

American political figure of the last century. I collect material

related to Nixon. I call it Nixonia. To be able to add this interview to

my collection, with the man he defeated for the presidency, was truly

one of the most significant accomplishments for me. That's why I decided

to revisit this interview. It is an important piece of history, to hear

McGovern discussing Nixon in his own words. And at the end of that

discussion I rewarded my guest with an anecdote that gave him a hearty

chuckle. This conversation was one of my greatest radio thrills.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.