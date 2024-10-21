© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Pete Rose

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 21, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
charlie rose book cover of him sliding into home
Contributed

"Charlie Hustle:The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days
of Baseball" by Keith O'Brien

(interview recorded this year)

With the death of the baseball legend Pete Rose I decided to look back at his stellar career and his tragic fall from grace. Earlier this year I spoke to the Rose biographer Keith O'Brien. The author grew up in Cincinnati and he was able to do a number of interviews with Rose before his access to the former baseball player suddenly ended.

"Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player" by Pete Rose

(interview recorded in 2019)

In the final segment of the program we will hear from the man himself, recorded five years ago.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
