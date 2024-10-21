The Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Pete Rose

"Charlie Hustle:The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days

of Baseball" by Keith O'Brien

(interview recorded this year)

With the death of the baseball legend Pete Rose I decided to look back at his stellar career and his tragic fall from grace. Earlier this year I spoke to the Rose biographer Keith O'Brien. The author grew up in Cincinnati and he was able to do a number of interviews with Rose before his access to the former baseball player suddenly ended.

"Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player" by Pete Rose

(interview recorded in 2019)

In the final segment of the program we will hear from the man himself, recorded five years ago.

