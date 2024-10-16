Book Nook: 'The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco' by Michelle Chouinard

Many years ago a serial killer murdered several prostitutes in the San Francisco area. The police apprehended a suspect, he was tried, convicted, and died in prison. Many years later his granddaughter is trying to clear his name and prove that he was wrongfully convicted. As she is doing this a copy cat killer begins slaying women in the same fashion. The second new victim is our protagonist's former mother-in-law. Suddenly her desire to solve these murders and identify the real perpetrators feels even more personal.

Okay, that's the set-up in this new crime novel. Capri, our amateur sleuth, has a business in which she takes clients on tours of spots in the Bay Area that are linked to historical serial killers, like her grandfather. It is all deliciously creepy and whimsical and not that gory, really. The author has a second book featuring her serial killer guide due to be released in another year or so.

