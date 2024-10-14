© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'On Freedom' by Timothy Snyder

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
the book title for "on freedom" on a plain gray background with red and blue ink
Contributed

We Americans love to talk about our freedom and how that sets us apart
from so many people who don't live here. But what is freedom? And what
sort of freedom do we really have? These are deep questions about
something that is so essential. In his latest book the historian Timothy
Snyder takes his readers inside this topic.

I rarely state a book is a must read. Well, this one surely is.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook BooksHistory
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas