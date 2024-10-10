Book Nook: 'One River, One Boat' by Marjory Wentworth

Once upon a time Marjory Wentworth, the Poet Laureate of South Carolina

wrote a poem to mark the second inauguration of Gov. Niki Haley of

South Carolina. That poem, the title poem in her latest collection, was

never read at the inaugural ceremony. In fact Wentworth was not even

invited to the event.

Now why is that? Well, apparently there was too much truth in that poem for Niki Haley to bear. Listen to this interview to hear all those gory details as well as a recent poem that she wrote to honor and celebrate the beleaguered city of Springfield, Ohio, a place this poet now calls home.

