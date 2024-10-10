© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'One River, One Boat' by Marjory Wentworth

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:11 AM EDT
"one river one boat" book cover
Contributed

Once upon a time Marjory Wentworth, the Poet Laureate of South Carolina
wrote a poem to mark the second inauguration of Gov. Niki Haley of
South Carolina. That poem, the title poem in her latest collection, was
never read at the inaugural ceremony. In fact Wentworth was not even
invited to the event.

Now why is that? Well, apparently there was too much truth in that poem for Niki Haley to bear. Listen to this interview to hear all those gory details as well as a recent poem that she wrote to honor and celebrate the beleaguered city of Springfield, Ohio, a place this poet now calls home.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
