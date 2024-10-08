Book Nook: 'Prescription for Pain: How a Once-Promising Doctor Became the 'Pill Mill Killer'' by Philip Eil

Philip Eil was in the right place at the right time. This story seemed

to fall right into his lap. Twenty some years ago pill mill doctors in

Ohio were writing prescriptions for painkillers and getting rich doing

it. Some of the people who received those prescriptions went on to die

as a result of overdoses. One doctor in particular became a leader in

this unsavory endeavor, he was involved in the dispensation of more

Oxycontin than anybody else in the entire country. When he was finally

held to account for his actions he was insistent that he hadn't done

anything wrong.

This is a fascinating and somewhat painful story.

