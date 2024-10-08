© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Prescription for Pain: How a Once-Promising Doctor Became the 'Pill Mill Killer'' by Philip Eil

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:12 PM EDT
the book cover for "prescription for pain"
Contributed

Philip Eil was in the right place at the right time. This story seemed
to fall right into his lap. Twenty some years ago pill mill doctors in
Ohio were writing prescriptions for painkillers and getting rich doing
it. Some of the people who received those prescriptions went on to die
as a result of overdoses. One doctor in particular became a leader in
this unsavory endeavor, he was involved in the dispensation of more
Oxycontin than anybody else in the entire country. When he was finally
held to account for his actions he was insistent that he hadn't done
anything wrong.

This is a fascinating and somewhat painful story.

Vick Mickunas
