Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Morrows of Englewood: An Extraordinary American Family' by Allen Hye

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:29 PM EDT
the book cover of "the morrows of englewood"
Contributed

In his book "The Morrows of Englewood: An Extraordinary American Family"
Allen Hye looks back at the Morrows, a married couple who were quite
well known a century ago and essentially unknown today. Allen Hye was a
long-time member of the faculty at Wright State University.

the cover of the book great god of baseball
Contributed

When I was doing my research for this interview I discovered that twenty years ago he had published a book with the title "The Great God Baseball."
Intrigued, I ordered a copy. I read it before we did this interview.

It's a marvelous book. I think my guest was a bit surprised when I began
discussing it with him.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
