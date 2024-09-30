Book Nook: 'The Morrows of Englewood: An Extraordinary American Family' by Allen Hye

In his book "The Morrows of Englewood: An Extraordinary American Family"

Allen Hye looks back at the Morrows, a married couple who were quite

well known a century ago and essentially unknown today. Allen Hye was a

long-time member of the faculty at Wright State University.

Contributed

When I was doing my research for this interview I discovered that twenty years ago he had published a book with the title "The Great God Baseball."

Intrigued, I ordered a copy. I read it before we did this interview.

It's a marvelous book. I think my guest was a bit surprised when I began

discussing it with him.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.