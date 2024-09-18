© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Night Unseen: Emma's House' by Sandra Bashaw

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sandy Bashaw has had a long career as a musician. During the pandemic, she had extra time and decided to write the novel she had always wanted to write. "Sight Unseen: Emma's House" is set in a fictional town very much like Dayton. There are many characters in this book and one of the main ones is the beautiful old house that is clearly being haunted by the unquiet spirits of some very sad people and also some angry ones.

Emma buys that house and begins to restore it. That is when the spirits of former inhabitants begin to express their feelings about everything.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
