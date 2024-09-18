Book Nook: 'Night Unseen: Emma's House' by Sandra Bashaw

Sandy Bashaw has had a long career as a musician. During the pandemic, she had extra time and decided to write the novel she had always wanted to write. "Sight Unseen: Emma's House" is set in a fictional town very much like Dayton. There are many characters in this book and one of the main ones is the beautiful old house that is clearly being haunted by the unquiet spirits of some very sad people and also some angry ones.

Emma buys that house and begins to restore it. That is when the spirits of former inhabitants begin to express their feelings about everything.

