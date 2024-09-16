© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Doubt: A History' by Jennifer Michael Hecht

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:44 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The book cover of the Doubt: A History
CONTRIBUTED

In 2003 I conducted my only interview with Jennifer Michael Hecht. I called her, as she was in New York, and we spent an hour discussing her book "Doubt: a History." The book was a best-seller and it was also my favorite book from that year. The author is a poet and there is definitely something rather poetic about her prose.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas