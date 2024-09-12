Best of the Book Nook: 'Original Self: Living with Paradox and Originality' by Thomas Moore

(original recording made in 2000)

Thomas Moore published his book "Care of the Soul" in 1992. That book became a huge bestseller. He has published 30 books and that is the one for which he is best known. I did several interviews with Moore. We talked about spirituality. We delved into life. Of the interviews that we did together I think this one might be my favorite.

