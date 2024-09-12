© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Original Self: Living with Paradox and Originality' by Thomas Moore

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT
the book cover for the "original self" book
Contributed

(original recording made in 2000)

Thomas Moore published his book "Care of the Soul" in 1992. That book became a huge bestseller. He has published 30 books and that is the one for which he is best known. I did several interviews with Moore. We talked about spirituality. We delved into life. Of the interviews that we did together I think this one might be my favorite.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
