Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Art of Happiness at Work' by the Dalai Lama and Howard C. Cutler

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:19 PM EDT
a book cover featuring a book by the dalai lama called the art of happiness
Contributed

In 1999 a book called "The Art of Happiness, A Handbook for Living" came out and became a mega-bestseller. That book was a collaboration between the Dalai Lama and Howard C. Cutler. After that book spent 95 consecutive weeks on the best-seller list the publisher had high hopes for the followup, "The Art of Happiness at Work." While that book didn't sell as well as the first one it did just fine. In 2003 I spoke to Dr. Howard Cutler about it. Unfortunately the Dalai Lama wasn't available.

