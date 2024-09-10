© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'City of Secrets' by P.J. Tracy

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
the "city of secrets" book cover
Contributed

In the fourth novel in her Margaret Nolan series P.J. Tracy opens proceedings with a bizarre murder in a bad part of L.A. The rich founder of a pet food company is found slain in his expensive car. What was he doing there? The police are baffled. As Nolan digs in to the case she discovers the dead man had many secrets including a predilection for risky, kinky sex. P.J. Tracy is at the top of her game in this one.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas