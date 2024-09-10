Book Nook: 'City of Secrets' by P.J. Tracy

In the fourth novel in her Margaret Nolan series P.J. Tracy opens proceedings with a bizarre murder in a bad part of L.A. The rich founder of a pet food company is found slain in his expensive car. What was he doing there? The police are baffled. As Nolan digs in to the case she discovers the dead man had many secrets including a predilection for risky, kinky sex. P.J. Tracy is at the top of her game in this one.

