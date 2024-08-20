Best of the Book Nook: 'Sex, Law, and the 2nd Earl of Castlehaven' by Cynthia Herrup

(Original recording made in 2000)

The 2nd Earl of Castlehaven took his power a bit too far during the

1630s. He ended up getting tried then executed for abusing his

authority. This was a profound embarrassment for the king at the time,

by an odd coincidence, he was another King Charles. It was a notorious

case but not that much was really known about the salacious details. The

historian Cynthia Herrup took a deep dive into the historical records

and she came up with some fairly sensational material. The book was

published in 1999 by the Oxford University Press and it sold so well

that by the time we had this conversation the following year the book

was already in a second printing. Not bad for an academic publication.

Sex sells. It always has.

BONUS SEGMENT

"Home of the Brave" by Martha Redbone

(Original recording made in 2002)

Martha Redbone released her first album, "Home of the Brave," 22 years

ago. I was playing the CD quite a bit on my radio program, Excursions.

It was garnering so much airplay on WYSO that the legendary Canal Street Tavern booked her to play there. That afternoon, prior to her engagement in Dayton, she came out to Yellow Springs to perform several songs accompanied by a couple of her band members. Their acoustic set that day was a sizzler. I hope you like it.

