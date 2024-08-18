© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of Book Nook: 'Shooting Under Fire: The World of the War Photographer' by Peter Howe

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 18, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Shooting Under Fire book cover
Contributed

In 2002 the British photographer and photo editor Peter Howe was on a book tour for "Shooting Under Fire: The World of the War Photographer." Howe began his career as a fashion photographer then he documented violent conflicts as a war photographer. He was also well known as a photo editor and this collection of war photos became his best known work.

He came out to our studios and we had a lively discussion about some very powerful and challenging photographs. I had never listened to this interview until recently and I was thrilled to hear it. I think it came out rather well.

Peter Howe died in 2020.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
