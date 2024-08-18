Best of Book Nook: 'Shooting Under Fire: The World of the War Photographer' by Peter Howe

In 2002 the British photographer and photo editor Peter Howe was on a book tour for "Shooting Under Fire: The World of the War Photographer." Howe began his career as a fashion photographer then he documented violent conflicts as a war photographer. He was also well known as a photo editor and this collection of war photos became his best known work.

He came out to our studios and we had a lively discussion about some very powerful and challenging photographs. I had never listened to this interview until recently and I was thrilled to hear it. I think it came out rather well.

Peter Howe died in 2020.

