Book Nook: 'Trouble in Queenstown' by Delia Pitts

Regular readers in the crime genre will recognize this variation: ex-cop becomes private investigator, in this case the PI is Vandy Myrick and she has returned to her home town in New Jersey to begin her new career

and to be close to her dad, an ex-cop who is now in the grip of dementia. The story opens with Vandy getting set up, and she does not like it one bit.

This book by Delia Pitts is the first in a new series and readers will fall in love with her private eye. Vandy wants what she wants and she doesn't take stuff from anybody! I can't wait to read the next one!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.