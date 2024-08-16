© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Trouble in Queenstown' by Delia Pitts

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 16, 2024 at 3:24 PM EDT
Regular readers in the crime genre will recognize this variation: ex-cop becomes private investigator, in this case the PI is Vandy Myrick and she has returned to her home town in New Jersey to begin her new career
and to be close to her dad, an ex-cop who is now in the grip of dementia. The story opens with Vandy getting set up, and she does not like it one bit.

This book by Delia Pitts is the first in a new series and readers will fall in love with her private eye. Vandy wants what she wants and she doesn't take stuff from anybody! I can't wait to read the next one!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
