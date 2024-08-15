© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Extreme Cruelty: The Complicity of Judges in the Shame of Wrongful Convictions' by Judge Steven Dankof

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:57 PM EDT
Judge Steven K Dankof, Sr. is a General Division judge for the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County. As such, he stands for re-election every six years. Dankof is that rare sitting judge who is willing to make public pronouncements about injustices that he believes are taking place in American courtrooms.

It was an honor to interview him about this important book.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Judge Steven Dankof, right, with Vick Micunas.
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
